SPONSORED CONTENT
EUROSPAR Templemore are hiring
EUROSPAR Templemore are hiring
EUROSPAR Templemore are currently hiring a Store Manager – on a temporary basis – for their store on Main Street, Temlemore.
The purpose of this role is to manage the delivery of store targets through the effective management of store operations and personnel whilst offering the highest level of customer service.
To apply please email your C.V to manager.templemore@TNMS.ie or visit Eurospar Careers online
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on