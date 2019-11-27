Templemore Community Services day centre party approaching

Our Annual Day Centre Christmas Party is fast approaching! This year’s party will be held on Sunday December 8 at 1pm in the Templemore Arms Hotel.

This is a lovely social event for the older people in Templemore and surrounding parishes. Feel free to bring along your family and friends, or come by yourself and make some new friends and meet some old ones!

There will be a full Christmas dinner and spot prizes, as well as music and dancing with the fantastic Phil Maher (Borrisoleigh). It's sure to be a great afternoon, and a lovely way to kick-start the Christmas season. Booking essential. Please phone Anne on 0504-31291.

The Day Centre Mindfulness group is going strong on a Monday morning. This new addition to our schedule is going down very well.

The Templemore Community Services Monster Christmas Draw will take place at the Day Centre party on the December 8. Prizes include number of lovely hampers, and turkey and ham. Lines are €1 and can be bought at many local businesses in Templemore, as well as from our reception on Bank Street (the yellow door!).

In our preschool, the children have been learning all about road safety. They have each received a hi-visibility vest and armband to take home – so important to wear for the journey to school on these dark mornings! We currently have a couple of spaces available at the preschool. We take children from the age of 2.5 years old (do not need to be toilet trained) – however these children do not come under the free preschool ECCE scheme.

The new National Childcare Scheme opened for applications on November 20.

Parents can check how many childcare hours their family are entitled to by accessing www.ncs.gov.ie and clicking on the ‘subsidy calculator’. All other subvention schemes are now closed. To discuss a place for your child at the Templemore Community Preschool, please phone Siobhan on 086-2288640.

The Templemore Baby and Toddler group continues to run weekly during term time at the preschool – Thursdays 10am – 11.30am. New faces always welcome! Contact Orlaith on 083-1606832.

