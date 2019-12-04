Regeneration funds welcomed by Templemore Community Development Association

The allocation of almost €2.53 million funding for the Templemore Town Hall and Square secured by Tipperary County Council under the Urban Regeneration Fund was welcomed by Templemore Community Development Association at their recent monthly meeting.

Speaking to the Tipperary Star, Tom Peters, Chair of Templemore Community Development Association complimented the Council on their success and mentioned in particular the invite to TCDA to give their formal support and views which were then included in the funding application submitted by the Council.

Tom said “one of the strongest recommendations coming from the community consultation process, held as part of developing the TCDA 5 Year Community Action Plan for Templemore, was to bring the Town Hall back to life as the centrepiece and heartbeat of the town, so as to serve the people as a multi- purpose community space.

“The recommendations in the Community Action Plan reflect the ideas and wishes put forward by the community and while not exhaustive they include the possibilities of locating a community museum; a tourist information point to serve the surrounding geographical area; e-working facilities and a local authority information point”.

The strategic location of the Town Hall to the main entrance of our other gem, the Town Park, is also mentioned in the 5 Year Plan which proposes linking these critical pieces of infrastructure to breathe life into the centre of the town and enhance it as a vibrant living space.

Tom added “we are delighted to see that the enhancement of the Town Square envisaged in the County Council’s regeneration project also reflects some of the key recommendations of the TCDA 5 Year Plan.

“We again wish to compliment the Council on their consultative approach and to state that TCDA will be a willing partner for Tipperary County Council and other local volunteer organisations in the practical development of the project and being part of its future operation.”

Tom Peters also complimented the Cathaoirleach, Councillors and staff of Templemore Thurles Municipal District Council for their support and engagement with TCDA and for the recent opportunity to make a presentation on the 5 Year Community Action Plan to the Council.

TCDA are currently prioritising the recommendations of the plan and will be seeking support from individuals and organisations in the community to progress to implementation in 2020.

Tom Peters concluded by expressing the appreciation of the association for the positive response from businesses and the community to their recent fundraising venture.

He also stressed the importance of local community support for businesses and particularly urged the community to shop local for Christmas to support jobs in Templemore.

The TCDA 5 Year Community Action Plan can be readily accessed online at Templemore.ie or at Templemore Library where two hard copies are available to the community for reference purposes.