Sgt Major Stan Cummins

Hard to believe that the wheel of time has turned so far. Stan retired from the FCA over 29 years ago.

Our bias is towards the FCA but Stan wore many uniforms in his lifetime, Civil Defence, and the Fire Brigade among them.

Stan was also a founding member of The Thomas McDonagh Pipe band. His many hats were there for all to see as he was laid to rest. He was a great servant to his local community.

In his ordinary life as a welder and fitter nothing was too challenging for Stan.

Above all Stan was a family man devoted to his wife Tess and his children Francis, David, Regina and Valerie.

Indeed, David And Francis followed their dad into the green uniform and later grandchildren Melissa and Aidan joined the 9th Bty 3rd Regiment.

Stan was a Gustav marksman and indeed held an All Army Title in competition and brought great honour to the 3rd Regiment together with his teammates, Comdt Joe Whelan, RSM Frankie Jordan RIP, B/S Mitch Fogarty RIP and Capt Billy Cooke RIP.

Indeed, his son David inherited his dad’s shot but unfortunately the ALL Army eluded him.

As an NCO Stan was a mentor to young men and women in the reserves and always turned out impeccably, always with a smile and kind word to encourage the faint hearted.

The Fire Brigade and Pipe Band marched Stan to the graveyard. 3FARA gave Stan a Guard of Honour and played the Last Post as he was laid to rest.

He will be missed.

The wheel of time keeps turning, the 3rd Regiment is no more.

Fall out Sgt Major, a pleasure to have served with you.

Ar dheis Dé do raibh a anam.