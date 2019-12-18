FARMING
Large numbers attend Clonmore IFA AGM
Branch Officers attending the meeting
The Clonmore Courganeen branch Irish Farmers Association held their vote for the Presidential and vice presidential elections on Monday the December 13.
Pictured are Branch Officers James Ryan and Dan Meehan and seated Tim Sutton, North Tipperary IFA Secretary and returning Officer, Catherine Maher, Secretary and Paudie Meade, Chairperson. A big thanks to all members who turned out to vote in such large numbers.
