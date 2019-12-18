News from Lakeside Pitch & Putt in Templemore

The club will hold a bag pack in Lidl this coming Saturday from 10am to 6pm so any auld change you have on the way out would be most welcome.

Congratulations to Frances Ryan and Paul O'Brien who were announced as incoming Captains for 2020 at our recent dinner dance.

Our AGM took place on December 1 with the top-table of Jim Molloy (Chairman), Josie McCormack ( Secretary ) and Michael O'Brien all returned for 2020. Michael Bourke is the new Vice-Chairman while Michael Fennell and Elaine Quinn make a welcome return to committee.

The club would like to wish all it's members and supporters a peaceful Christmas and we hope to see ye all out pitching in the New Year.