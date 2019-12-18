JK Brackens’ new juvenile chairman

Congratulations to Michael Prout who last Thursday night was elected as the new Chairman of the Juvenile club following Tadhg Sheedy’s elevation to the senior chair. We wish both men the best of luck in their new positions.

This week's 50/50 went to Barnane as David became the second Bourke to claim the top prize as he scooped the €750 Jackpot. David bought his winning ticket in the Temple Bar.

Remember the final draw of 2019 on December 28 will have a minimum Jackpot of €1,000 so make sure you're in the pot.

This draw will take place in Murphy's pub and will double as the clubs Christmas night out so keep the date and book the babysitter for what promises to be a great night out.

The death took place in Dalkey last week of Brendan Bracken, aged 72, who was a grandson of JK Bracken, He was also the last surviving grandchild of a founding member of the GAA.

Brendan was a regular visitor to Templemore and in particular enjoyed the local historical society lectures. He was laid to rest in Deans Grange cemetery on Monday where his coffin was draped in the Brackens colours.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

The club would also like to announce that they will hold a dinner dance on Saturday January 11 in the Templemore Arms hotel with music by Silver Dollar. More details later.

