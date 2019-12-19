Templemore Golf Club impasse resolved - Lowry



Deputy Michael Lowry stated thus week that he is delighted to confirm that the impasse regarding the ownership of Templemore Golf Club has been resolved.

The Club has been operating against a background of uncertainty and a cloud over it’s future.

However, Mr. Lowry stated “I have been involved with Minister Boxer Moran in trying to negotiate an agreement acceptable to the Garda Authorities and the membership of Templemore Golf Club. I am pleased to be advised by the Minister that a deal has now been agreed. The OPW have sanctioned a new 20 year lease in favour of the Golf Club.

“I am delighted that the membership of the Club will continue to have full access and use of all the facilities of the Club for the next 20 years. Both golfers and gardai are delighted with the outcome.

He stated “in respect of the Tennis Courts the legal agreement will allow for the Garda Authorities to enter into agreement with the Tennis Club to enable the Club to have continuing use of the 2 Courts that they are presently using. It is envisaged that the terms of this agreement will allow for the Tennis Club to be in a position to make an application for funding to support the refurbishment of the 2 Courts.

He added “I am happy that this long-term saga has been brought to conclusion and I wish to thank Minister Kevin Boxer Moran for his personal interest and support in resolving outstanding matters. I would also like to thank the Garda College Authority and Templemore Golf Club Executive for their understanding and cooperation”.