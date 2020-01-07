Templemore Boxing Club extends thanks

Templemore Boxing Club would like to extend a huge thank you to everybody who supported the first annual Tom Shortt Memorial Tournament.

The show which took place in Our Lady’s Secondary School was a huge success and enjoyed by all.

Thanks to all the volunteers including all the officials, other clubs who travelled, coaches, committee members, parents and friends of the club who all helped make the day possible.

Our club is only just over 3 months old and our boxers have achieved a huge amount so far, this is down to the dedication from themselves, their coaches and their parents. The support from Templemore and its surroundings has been amazing and we are all very thankful.

A special congratulations to Shakira Donoghue who walked away with the coveted title of Best Boxer. Also to Oisin Barrett who got Best young boxer of the tournament and Nora Jackman from Paulstown who got best away boxer.

An extra special thank you to the sponsors of our event, Noel Hayes Travel, AXA, Keltic Renewables and compustor.ie