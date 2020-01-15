Templemore Community Services Centre news

The Templemore Community Services Centre would like to wish all their supporters and service users a very happy and healthy 2020!

Our Day Centre currently has vacancies for anyone aged 65 and over who might be interested in joining us. Service users enjoy a lovely hot meal each day, as well as the opportunity to take part in a busy schedule of activities including art, bingo, gentle exercise and music, with some new activities to be announced in the coming weeks.

We also have Physiotherapy, Reflexology and Social Work Support services available to clients.

For more information, please contact Anne on 0504-31291.

Our Community Preschool has spaces available for children aged 2.5 – 5 years old. We offer a lovely, inclusive community preschool setting in our purpose built centre on Church Avenue (opposite the Fire Station). To arrange to see the centre, or to book your child in, please contact Siobhan on 086-2288640.

Our Community Social Worker is available to the communities of Templemore and the surrounding parishes, and offers advice, information and support around a wide range of issues, as well as family support, one-to-one parenting support, and group parenting courses.

The service is free of charge and can be accessed by calling in to our reception on Bank Street (yellow door), or phoning Orlaith on 0504-31244 / 083-1606832.

The Templemore Baby and Toddler Group continues on Thursday mornings during term time, 10 - 11.30 am. We have a lovely space at the back of our preschool, with toys for the babies and toddlers, and tea and biscuits for the parents and carers! A selection of parenting books are also available at each session for parents to borrow. Buzz in at the preschool gate on Church Avenue, opposite the Fire Station. €2 per family.

To keep up to date with us, check out our Facebook Page!

For information on any of our groups and services, please contact our office on 0504-31244.