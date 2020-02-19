St. Joseph’s Primary School in Templemore celebrates 70th anniversary

2020 marks the historic milestone of St. Joseph’s Primary School Templemore.

In 1945 the process began to purchase a site for a new national school in Templemore. For almost a decade, the Sisters of Mercy worked tirelessly to bring this project to fruition.

Their years of toil & labour were rewarded when the foundation was laid by Archbishop Kinane, ably assisted by General Richard Mulcahy, Minister for Education on Candlemas Day, February 2, 1950.

Local contractors, Duggan Brothers were given the contact to build the school for £50,000 to cater for 480 pupils.

On August 31, 1951, Archbishop Kinane performed the opening ceremony. The new school was dedicated to St. Joseph. The first intake of pupils took place on September 4, 1951.

In 1976 an all-purpose room, The Halla, was added and the school repainted. The school has been extensively refurbished in recent years with new wiring, new roof, new playground surface, new kitchen and halla units etc. More recently a new wing “Sonas” was built providing state of the art classroom and two support rooms.

To mark this milestone, a book outlining the history of the school to present day will be published. We need your help! We are looking for photographs (confirmation, holy communion, class photos, occasions etc) and any artefacts or memories relating to the school.

Please contact us at 0504-31141 or email: 70@stjosephstemplemore.ie

We would love to hear from you!