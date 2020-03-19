Templemore Athletic Club use continues as usual

Training

Training and use of the Athletic Track continues as usual on a daily basis between 9.00am to 9.00pm.

We remind all users of the H.S.E. and Government advice on personal hygiene when using the facilities, particularly on hand washing.

New members always welcome, details from 087 2096356.



May 5k Road Race/Walk

The Annual 5k Run & Walk will take place on Wednesday May 13 at 8.00pm, over the ‘Cloone run’. Check in will be from the Athletic Clubhouse from 6.00pm on that evening.

This year’s race is a ‘Memorial to Joe Danagher’ (Templemore & Loughmore).

Joe was an active Club member who participated in committee work, and fundraising between 1990 and his untimely death in 2005. We are especially requesting all walkers in the area to participate on May 13 to remember Joe in a special way.

This is a wonderful healthy activity which can be undertaken on a regular basis in the bright evening. This will be a mass participation walk, we request all to come along and enjoy the fun!!

Tea/coffee and refreshments served following race and walk in the Athletic Clubhouse between 9.00pm and 9.30pm.