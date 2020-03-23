Templemore mourns the loss of great character Billy Costigan

The people of Templemore and the surrounding areas are today in mourning following news of the passing of Mr. Billy Costigan, Park View West, Templemore.

A very highly thought of individual who was known throughout the length and breadth of the parish of Templemore and indeed county Tipperary, Billy was a great community man who was involved in many local organisations including the likes of Tops of the Towns, Templemore flooding project and the GAA.

The late Billy Costigan

A man with a tremendous sense of humour and fun, and with a great zest for life, Billy was ever present in the town and his passing is deeply regretted by his devoted and heartbroken wife Bridget and daughter Priscilla, honorary grandchildren, Jill and Ruth, sisters, brothers, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends.



Please respect government current guidelines, messages of condolences can be left at www.ejgrey.com . Billy's family will be in attendance at Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore on Tuesday evening from 5 pm to 7 pm. Mass for family and friends in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore on Wednesday the 25th at 10-30 am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.



Family flowers only please donations if desired to Medical Oncology Day Ward UHL. If any of Priscilla's friends in America wish to send a floral tribute please email peterstemplemore@yahoo.ie

​

Rest in peace Billy







