Old Templemore photo taken in 1850's transformed through colourisation process

There has been plenty of coverage in the media lately about the colouring of old black and white photographs.

Old Ireland in Colour has brought many famous photographs to life in recent weeks by using a colourising technique which transforms the black and white snap to colour.

There have been huge volumes of traffic to the site and to our delight last week they declared that the oldest photograph they have colourised so far was the one you see here which was taken by Alfred Capel-Cure who was stationed in Richmond Barracks at the time.

John Reynolds gave an excellent lecture to the Sr. Aine Historical Society on Capel-Cure in 2018 which displayed some pictures taken inside the Barracks in 1854.

When you consider that the first ever photograph taken in the world was in France in the 1820's we are extremely fortunate to have photos from Templemore in the 1850's.

It also appears that this one may have been taken outside the gates with the perimeter wall in the background.