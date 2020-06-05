Sr Aine Historical Society to document history of Bank Street, Templemore

The Sr Aine Historical Society are currently documenting the history of Bank Street, Templemore. It is hoped that we will produce a small booklet at the conclusion of our research.

Griffith's Valuation, conducted in the mid-nineteenth century shows upwards of 50 houses in Bank Street (excluding the lanes) compared to today when there are only approximately half that number. So what happened in between? That's what we intend to find out.

So if you lived in Bank Street, your parents or grandparents lived there or any stories or tales that you know or have heard over the years we'd love to hear from you.

Do you have any old photos of the street? You can contact Ronan Loughnane via e-mail on ronan.loughnane9@gmail. com or via telephone on 087-7931721.

Looking forward to hearing from you all. Bank Street Abu.