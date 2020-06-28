Into the archives: Summer entertainment in Templemore in 1982

Summer Entertainment in the Templemore Arms Hotel - 1982.

In conjunction with Friday’s Night Club, Dublin, the proprietors of the Templemore Arms Hotel are keen on providing first class entertainment for the over 18’s of Templemore and the surrounding areas.

In keeping with the high standard’s already set, the summer entertainment will see RTE 2 Top D.J.’s every Saturday night and top class bands every Sunday night.

A large attendance, including the Chairman and members of Templemore UDC, along with Michael O’Kennedy, TD, were present on Saturday night last as Ronan Collins officially opened the Night Club.