Templemore Tidy Towns in action

Templemore Tidy Towns committee members welcome the addition of four newly planted containers on the eastern end of the town square that have since been planted up.

Thanks to Templemore Community Development Association who, in conjunction with Tipperary County Council, secured them for the town.

Thanks and appreciation also to Centenary Co-op for supplying the peat for planting of same.

A number of premises on Main St. and Patrick Street got a great facelift recently with the painting of several premises and well done to all concerned.

Many businesses have now reopened and we appeal to the owners and all householders to ensure the area outside their property is kept litter-free - a clean town makes such a big difference.