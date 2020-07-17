Tipperary GAA: JK Brackens club notes and news

This weekend will finally see the club return to competitive action with three teams in action. First up are our minor hurlers who take on Holycross in Clonmore on Friday night at 8pm.

There are no tickets for this game and admission is free. Our County Senior Football campaign begins on Saturday as we head west to take on the glen boys from Aherlow in Dundrum at 7.30pm.

This match is ticket only and anyone looking for a ticket must text their name to Aoife Percy (087-7734300) no later than 9pm on Wednesday night. Club members will be given preference.

On Sunday we face Cashel in the County Intermediate Football championship in Holycross at 4pm.

The same rules re tickets apply to this match. With the maximum attendance set at 200 (including players, officials, management,media etc;) tickets will be very scarce so please respect all club officials during this difficult time.

The maximum attendance will rise to 500 for the Kildangan game the following week. Anyone with a season pass must register it online by logging on to tipperarygaa.ie.

If you don't register your pass you cannot purchase a ticket. It's also important to note that you can only purchase one ticket per day online.

All our juvenile teams will also be back in action over the next two weeks with the fixtures coming thick and fast. To keep up to date with all fixture, news and results log on to jkbrackensgaa.com or download the JK Brackens App on Clubzap.

Congratulations also to Dympna Sweeney from Templetuohy who won last Saturday night's 50/50 Jackpot of €422. Dympna bought her winning ticket in the Templemore Arms.