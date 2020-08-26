The late Stephanie Meagher, Templemore

The death took place in Dublin on July 29 last of Stephanie Meagher (67), formerly of Patrick St, Templemore (Meagher Bros, drapers) after a long illness.

Stephanie was a National School teacher with her first teaching post in St Anne’s National School in Milltown, Co. Dublin.

After some years she started teaching travellers in the nearby school, which was run by the Sisters of Charity. This was her first step in a life-long interest and passion for teaching people with special needs.

In the early 1980s she went to Thailand as a volunteer with the Concern Charity for 2 years to work in a refugee camp on the Thailand-Campuchea border. There she was involved in the creation of development programmes for the younger refugees.

After her return from Thailand she went back teaching in Milltown and then in 1989 joined a new primary school in Ballycragh in Tallaght and continued working there until she retired in 2013. While she had many different roles there, her area of greatest interest was working with pupils with special needs, including those in challenging social circumstances.

Following her retirement in 2013 she kept busy with a wide range of interests. Weekly hill walking in the Wicklow mountains, swimming in the sea, playing bridge, going to the theatre and gardening were among her favourite hobbies.

Golf was special for Stephanie. She was a member of Charlesland golf club in Greystones. Here she organised members to teach golf to young adults who aspired to participate in the Special Olympics.

Stephanie was a great family person who took a keen and active interest in all her nephews, nieces, grand nephews and grand-nieces.

She will be greatly missed by all her friends and family. She is survived by her siblings Michael, Helen, Madeleine and David, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Austin Kelly. May she rest in peace.