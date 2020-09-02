The late Dr Tom Quillinan, former a GP in Templetuohy and Templemore

The death occurred on July 13, 2020 of Dr. Tom Quillinan. Formerly a GP in Templetuohy and Templemore Tom died peacefully at his home in Salthill, Co. Galway at the age of 71.

He was born in Cork in 1949 to Pat and Noel Quillinan. He qualified in medicine from University College Cork in 1973. After a series of positions in hospitals in Dublin, Wexford and Clonmel, he was appointed as GP in Templetuohy, Moyne and Loughmore in 1978. This fulfilled his ambition to be a country GP and it more than lived up to his expectations. In the early 1980s, he expanded the practice to Bank Street in Templemore. He was never happier than when he was interacting with, and caring for, his patients. Every day brought a new and interesting challenge which he relished. Tom was incredibly proud of his involvement in the establishment of the North Tipperary Hospice Movement, and the overwhelming support of the community in realising this essential service.

Tom was also the founding president of the Thurles branch of the Rotary Club and during his time in Templemore he was very active in the local community.

He was a very caring doctor, especially with children, and regularly visited the homes of his sick patients to see if all was ok. After 28 wonderful and exciting years in the area he moved to Galway. In retirement, he was an avid gardener, DIY enthusiast, and hill walker. Tom enjoyed travelling and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a big man with a big heart.

May Tom's gentle soul rest in peace.