Sr Aine Historical Society are compiling a history of Bank Street, Templemore

The Sr Aine Historical Society are currently compiling a history of Bank Street and would love to receive any old photos, stories, memorabilia, etc;. Photographed here are Bridget Kennedy, Maggie Armitage, Peg Meagher and Mai McDevitt. Bridget, Maggie and Peg were all neighbours. Mai's dad, Jim Connolly, was a brother of Maggie while her mother was Bridget O'Dea, also of Bank Street. Anyone with little nuggets of information or old photos please contact Ronan Loughnane on 087-7931721 or e-mail to ronan.loughnane9@gmail.com