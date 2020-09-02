J.K. Brackens Templemore

Pride of place in the last week goes to our U14 hurlers who had a great victory over Drom/Inch following an excellent contest at the Ragg last Thursday night to qualify for the Mid Final against Durlas Og which takes place this weekend.

In Junior hurling both our A and B teams were in action over the weekend.

The A team lost to Holycross but with both teams already qualified for the semi-finals the result mattered little.

On Sunday morning in the park the B team recorded their third win of the campaign to top their group and also qualify for the semi-final.

Well done to James Farrelly who won the 50/50 Jackpot of €405 on Saturday night. It was James second win in eleven weeks and he bought the winning ticket at his dad's butchers. The new County Board draw will commence on September 18 with over €500,000 on offer over 11 draws. If you are interested in joining please contact draw co-ordinator Tony Sheedy or any committee member.