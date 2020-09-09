DVD of outdoor lecture in Templemore now on sale

A beautiful DVD of the recent outdoor lecture at the Town Hall is now available for just €10. Please contact Martin Grey on 086-2512195 or Ronan Loughnane on 087-7931721 to order a copy.

The lecture, presented by historian Dr John Reynolds, marked the 100th anniversary of the burning of Templemore Town Hall on August 16, 1920. Dr Reynolds outdoor lecture took place at Templemore Town Hall on Sunday, August 16, 2020.