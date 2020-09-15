Templemore Golf Club hold the Seamus Cody Memorial Trophy

Seamus Cody Memorial Trophy

The final match play between Bernie O’Rourke and John Hassett was contested evenly with Bernie overcoming John on the 16th hole to win the Seamus Cody Perpetual Memorial Trophy. Congratulations to Bernie on his continues winning format. An interesting competition as both final contestants were “lefties” as also were Seamus. A wonderful legacy to Seamus memory on his dedication to the club over years, Captain in 1977 and President 2005. The trophy was presented to the club by Seamus family. May his eternal memory be always with us.

Results 18 hole S/Ford Saturday, September 12 and Sunday, September 13: 1st Connor Scott, 36pts. 2nd Matt Butler, 34pts. 3rd John Hassett, 34pts.

Ladies Seniors

August 31: 1st Mary O’Connor. 2nd Peggy Ryan. 3rd Margaret Buckley. 4th Anne Hogg.

September 7: 1st Margaret Buckley, 2nd Mary O’Connor, 3rd Peggy Ryan. 4th Kathleen Cahill.

Congratulation to all.

50/50 Lotto

50/50 winner this week is Pat Shelly. Congratulations Pat.

Seniors

Another excellent turnout with 9 teams taking part. Five teams broke 50pt, won't say anything about the other four. The winners with 53pts were Seamus Bourke, Pat O'Connell, Oliver Murray, and Seamus Ryan. 2nd with 52pts on a breakdown, Joe O'Connor, Sean Gleeson, and Mike Murphy and in 3rd place also with 52 pts. John Hassett, Sean Lee, PJ Leahy, and Philip Ryan.

Booking System

The club new online booking system can be accessed on our website; www.templemoregolfclub.ie no access to the course will be allowed without booking through the new system also registering on the Covid-19 tracing register. Visitors can contact info@templemoregolfclub.ie to request Tee times or link up with an existing member.

Competition Dates

Weekly 9 hole S/ford; Monday to Saturday.