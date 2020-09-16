Templemore Ladies Football news

Junior Ladies

The girls took on Golden Kilfeacle in Thurles on Sunday evening in the Junior C Plate semi-final.

In a thrilling encounter the girls came out on top by a single point – 3-10 to 2-12. Goals from Leanne Gleeson and Sarah Buckley had them 2-6 to 1-4 ahead at the break with Mai Marnell, Emma Curley and Abbey Stapleton solid in defence.

The sides traded points in the third quarter before a Golden goal just before the water break left the minimum between the sides (2-8 to 2-7 ). A couple of great saves from Katie Lynagh kept Golden at bay before Buckley’s second goal of the evening proved to be the match winner.

This was a great team performance and the girls now go forward to the plate final on September 27. This will be a historic day out for the club with Seniors competing in the B final.

Thanks to Martin Grey for the live stream and to Marty for commentary.

U-14/U-16

The girls welcomed St. Patrick’s to Templemore on Saturday last and dominated throughout.

Mary Breslin and Aisling Butler were in fine scoring form with the former contributing 4-2 in a fine 8-4 to 1-6 victory.

Caitlin Treacy, Carol Noonan, Lucy Martin, Anna Larkin, Grace Hennessy, Mary Maher, Ruth Johnson, Sinead Towey, Ciara Walsh and Neave Cheshire all played well.

Victory over Templetuohy in their next game will secure a place in the Plate final.

Our U-16’s play Fethard away next Sunday at 3pm. Well done to all our girls who received their leaving cert results last week and to the girls who received their first Communion on Saturday last.