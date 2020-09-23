Under 14 JK Brackens hurlers qualify for the county final

Well done to Rita Kiely who landed last Saturday night's 50/50 Jackpot of €402. Rita bought the winning ticket in Mary O's. She is pictured here with Martin Bourke, husband Joe, Bobby Loughnane, Tadhg Sheedy and Cian Sheedy

Well done to our U-14 hurlers who beat Ballina in Borrisoleigh on Saturday afternoon last to qualify for the County Final for the first time since 1999.

It was a game that Brackens controlled from the off with first half goals from Jamie Ormond and Kyle Whelan giving us an eight point half-time lead.

Further goals from Whelan and Ciaran O'Shea left the final score at 4-8 to 0-6.

To their credit Ballina never gave up and had some excellent hurlers but it wasn't to be their day.

We now go forward to meet Mullinahone in next Saturday's final as we look to capture our first ever title at this level. Best of luck to all involved.

Both our Junior hurling teams bowed out of the championship over the weekend. Our B's lost to Gortnahoe on Saturday evening while the A team went down to Holycross on Sunday morning. Full match reports on jkbrackensgaa.com or download Clubzap to your phone.

The official opening of our newly renovated clubhouse will take place on Sunday November 21 to coincide with the 100th anniversary of Bloody Sunday. More details to follow in the coming weeks.

The club would also like to extend its sympathies to the Wixted family on the death of Betty.

May she rest in peace.