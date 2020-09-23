Down memory land in Templemore: 1974

Our correspondent remembers important Templemore events from 1974

January

GAA dance: Templemore GAA club’s annual dinner dance attracted a large attendance at the Pathe Hotel. During the event the County minor football championship medals were presented to the team and the U-21 team which won the Mid Division also received their trophies.

Exchange Building: P.J. O’Shea & Sons, the local contractors, have commenced the work of erecting a new building to house an automatic telephone exchange for this area. Although this is only the first step towards making Templemore automatic, it is good to see it being done. It will be some years before the change-over from manual to automatic takes place.

April

Emigrants Social: About sixty people from Templemore parish travel to London this weekend for a parish social on Saturday night at the Chippenham, West Kilburn at 8.30pm at which emigrants from hereabouts will meet the local travellers. In conjunction with the trip Templemore minor football team, the Co. Tipperary champions of 1973, meet the London Young Ireland team at New Eltham Gaelic Grounds on Sunday next at 3pm. The winners will receive a handsome trophy – “ The Scott Cup” – presented by C.P. Scott of Abbey Lodge, who has numerous friends amongst the Irish fraternity in London.

Marriage: Mr Patrick Deegan, Gurteen, Dangan, Templemore and Miss Ann Madden, Dromard, at Clonmore parish church on April20. Rev. J.C. Ryan CC, Templemore, officiated. Very Rev. Thomas O’Keeffe PP, Loughmore and Rev. Patrick Flynn CC, Templemore were in attendance and the reception was at the Hotel Ormond.

£29,000 amenity programme approved: North Tipperary County Council have approved a programme of amenity works costing £29,000. The special works to be carried out this year include:

Glebe Field, Roscrea – Reseeding of grassed areas and completion of paths - £1,000

Dromineer – Dressing rooms, toilets and soak pits - £2,000

Continued development of Templemore Town Park - £10,000

Ballina Nature Park – Fencing and cleaning - £350

Puckane Village – Provision of Pitch and Putt course and Tennis Court - £1,200

Kennedy Park, Roscrea – Playground – £2,000.

November: Textile Factory.

Mr. Denis Meagher, Killough, has been informed by North Tipperary County Council that they have granted planning permission to the applicants for a textile factory at the premises known as Las Vegas Ballroom, Templemore.

December

Lucky Templemore: Rathcabbin 1 Templemore 1

Templemore remain undefeated in their visits to Rathcabbin but must consider themselves very lucky to take a point form this Tipp and District League game.

Only an inspired display by Hennessy in the Templemore goal saved them from defeat in this tough encounter in which Rathcabbin had most of the play but failed again to turn the their superiority into scores.

The visitors went ahead through Byrnes when he scored a softish goal from a free kick. It was midway through the second half before Rathcabbin levelled when Claffey headed in from Cleary’s corner.

Templemore were best served by Hennessy, O’Shea and Brother O’Kelly in a tough-tackling defence. Hoctor tried hard in midfield but up front only McCullagh impressed.