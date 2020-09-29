Online booking system in place at Templemore Golf Club

Bereavement

One of our members, John Walsh passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 25. The club expresses deepest sympathy to his wife Kaye, daughters Katie and Shauna, sons Paul, David and Mark, and to all his extended family. May John rest in peace.

Results

Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27 V Par competition. The weather was fantastic for golf which resulted in a great turn out for this competition. The final results were very close. 1st Keith Morris. 2nd John Greed. 3rd Trevor Quinn.

Fixture

18hole V-Par competition again next weekend, Saturday, October 3 and Sunday, October 4.

Ladies

Ladies 18hole S/f on Tuesday, September 22 results: 1st Shelia Delaney. 2nd Mary Ryan. 3rd Margaret Costigan.

Ladies Seniors, September 21 results: Winner Biddy Gleeson, Category Mary O'Connor, Second Ann Hogg, Third Kathleen Cahill.

Seniors

We had a fine turnout for the Men’s Seniors on Thursday, September 17 for our senior outing in Roscrea (9 teams). The weather was poor towards the end which reflected on the scores where the early teams made hay. The results were: 1st place with 95pt John Hassett, Paudie Butler, PJ Leahy, and Michael Healy. In second place with 93pts Bertie Keane, Ambrose Purcell, Frank Shortt, and Willie Haverty. In 3rd place with 92pt Seamus Bourke, John Galvin, Mick Connell, and James Murray. and in 4th place with 89pts Tom McGrath, Jerry Keegan, and Mick Murphy. Prizes will be presented to the winners next Thursday.

50/50 lotto

Week of September 20, winner was Megan Cummins c/o Mick Carey.

50/50 Lotto winner September 27, winner was Kevin Fogarty.

Online booking system

The clubs new online booking system can be accessed on our website: www.templemoregolfclub.ie no access to the course will be allowed without booking through the new system also registering on the Covid-19 tracing register. Visitors can contact: info@templemoregolfclub.ie to request Tee times or link up with an existing member.

