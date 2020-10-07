The late Elizabeth (Betty) Wixted

The death occurred on Monday September 7 last of Betty Wixted who, following a long illness, died peacefully at her home on 17 Marian Road, Templemore surrounded by her loving family.

A Barrack Street native Betty was born the youngest of four on September 23, 1943 and always remained true to her roots.

Educated at the Convent of Mercy School she took up employment as a book-keeper at Hassett’s garage and later filled the same role at Young’s garage.

Betty met Dom in 1960, they married on September 26, 1962 before moving to their home on Marian Road in 1964. They had three children Tony, Margaret and Dominic.

Betty was an avid piano player and encouraged her children to follow suit. She loved traditional Irish music and her favourite singers were Louise Morrissey, Derek Ryan and the late Sonny Knowles.

Betty was also involved in the local community, serving on the Credit Union Committee for several years while in the 1970’s she became a Brownie leader alongside her good friend Vourneen Barry - a role she enjoyed for many years.

While Betty was by nature a shy, retiring person who always kept a low profile, she nonetheless formed numerous life-long friendships along the way.

Her dearest wish was to live to see her grand-children finish college and begin their chosen fields in life, a wish granted.

Betty had six grandchildren, four in Templemore and two in Littleton. During their school years Betty regularly drove them to and from school and always ensured they had a hot meal of their choice on the table at lunch time.

She was a selfless person and was there for the ones she loved at any given time. Betty was always a ‘great grandmother’ and in December 2018 she officially became a great-grandmother when the family welcomed the arrival of Eva, her first great-grandchild. Her love for Eva was second to none and saw everyone move to the back of the queue.

The kind words and gestures of those over the past number of weeks was a testament to the kind, loving and empathetic lady that Betty was.

She reposed at her home before removal to Grey’s Funeral Home and then on to the Church of the Sacred Heart for her requiem Mass. Betty was laid to rest in St. Josephs Cemetery.

Deepest sympathy is extended to her husband Dom, children Tony, Margaret and Dominic, sister Bab (U.K.), brother Michael, grandchildren Jennifer, Keith, Brian, Niamh, Aoife and Stephanie, great grandchildren Eva and Ben, cousins, nieces and nephews, extended family members, friends and neighbours.

Nan, may your gentle soul rest in peace.

Niamh