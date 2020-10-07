Templemore Ladies Football news

Congratulations to our U-10 girls who retained the Enda McDonnell Cup last weekend.

We were delighted to be able to host the annual competition this year, with both Moycarkey and Templemore putting on a great display of football.

U12 girls

Our U-12 girls put in another great performance on Wednesday last with a home victory over Ardfinnan on a 3-7 to 0-3 score-line to qualify for the County semi-final.

U16's busy sunday

Our U-16’s had a busy Sunday with both teams in action. Our second team were desperately unlucky against Rockvale Rovers in the Division D semi-final when they were pipped by a point in Kilcommon. ( 4-5 to 3-7 ).

The first team had a comfortable 6-10 to 1-1 victory over Moycarkey in Littleton in their final round-robin game and will now meet the same opposition in the Plate final on the weekend of October 24/25. (depending on Covid regulations).

Well done to all players and management for your efforts on Sunday in such horrendous weather conditions.

U14 b girls

At time of going to print our U-14 B girls are down to play St. Pats on Saturday at 4pm with the venue to be decided. Follow us on Facebook for all updates.