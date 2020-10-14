Templemore Association get together in London in the early eighties

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Templemore Association get together in London in the early eighties

Templemore Association get together in London in the early eighties

At a Templemore Association get together in London in the early eighties were: back row: Tom Taylor, Donal Taylor, Ger O'Meara (partially hidden), Peggy Taylor (nee Gleeson), Gus Casey, Josie Karasinski (nee Ahearne), Din O'Dea, Seamus O'Meara, Ellen Gilligan, Jimmy O'Meara. Front row: Kay Bergin (nee Sweeney), Carmel O'Meara (nee Sweeney), Margaret Kovacs (nee Sweeney), Teresa Doherty (nee Sweeney), Carol Nolan, Josephine Nolan (nee Sweeney), Carmel O'Meara