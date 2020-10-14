Templemore Association get together in London in the early eighties
Templemore Association get together in London in the early eighties
At a Templemore Association get together in London in the early eighties were: back row: Tom Taylor, Donal Taylor, Ger O'Meara (partially hidden), Peggy Taylor (nee Gleeson), Gus Casey, Josie Karasinski (nee Ahearne), Din O'Dea, Seamus O'Meara, Ellen Gilligan, Jimmy O'Meara. Front row: Kay Bergin (nee Sweeney), Carmel O'Meara (nee Sweeney), Margaret Kovacs (nee Sweeney), Teresa Doherty (nee Sweeney), Carol Nolan, Josephine Nolan (nee Sweeney), Carmel O'Meara
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on