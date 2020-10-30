Delight as St. Joseph’s Primary School Templemore open new playing field

Pictured above Aoife Percy making a presentation to Martin Bourke at the official opening. Also included from left are: Grace Bourke, Elaine Foley (Principal), Lucy Duggan, Chloe Myles, Fr. Dominic Meehan, Canon Conor Hayes, Rihanna Donoghue, Roisin Percy, Pat Heffernan Ellie-Mae Walsh and Michael Delaney

Monday October 12 last was a historic afternoon for St. Joseph’s Primary School as we opened our brand new sports field adjacent to the school grounds.

We are delighted that this long-term project has finally come to fruition after several years of hard work.

We place a lot of emphasis on sport in our school and were in need of our own green space for training and games.

We are extremely grateful to Canon Conor Hayes and the local parish who kindly agreed to lease us this piece of land.

It was then that the hard work of clearing, levelling, picking stones, sowing grass seed, etc began.

From the outset we were extremely fortunate to have the backing of Martin Bourke and Templemore Camogie Club.

Martin immersed himself in the project overseeing all the groundwork and the development of the field.

We ran several fundraisers and with the help of a Munster Council GAA grant we completed the project which includes the playing pitch, goalposts, ballstop nets, perimeter fencing and a safe walkway from the school.

The official opening was performed by Canon Hayes on behalf of the parish. A presentation was made to Martin Bourke in appreciation of his dedication to the project.

Training has commenced for all classes and we are thrilled to have such a facility at our disposal.

On the same day medals were presented to our successful U-11 footballers who completed a unique double for the school when they added the County A Ladies Football title to the County U-13A title. Well done to all the girls and their coaches.