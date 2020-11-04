Busy year for Templemore Graveyard Committee

Templemore Graveyard Committee's work came to an end in early October and what a year we had. We were very busy while respecting all Covid-19 restrictions. New footpaths were put in place by the Council with the sides of same built up by the committee. Flower beds were also introduced to add colour to the graveyard. Old neglected graves were cleaned up with new stones added which added greatly to their appearance. Work will cease during the winter months but we call on all visitors during this time to keep an eye out for any rubbish or weeds and please do bring home old flowers, plastic or unused pots. A sincere thanks also to all those who kindly donated financially towards the cost of the works and to Tipperary County Council and their workers for all their contributions. If you wish to contribute financially at any time in the future donations can be made to our Credit Union account. (BIC: TERIIE21, IBAN: IE82TER199216410168827)