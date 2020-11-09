Church news from Templemore

Masses 8am and 10.30am Monday to Friday. 10.30 on Saturday. 9am and 12 noon on Sunday. Masses can be viewed on the webcam and on the radio at 105.3fm.

Churches will remain open for private prayer.

During the winter months the parish church will close at 5pm when there is no other evening service or liturgical celebration.

November - Remembering the Faithful Departed: If you would like to have your relatives remembered in Masses during the month of November envelopes are available in each of our churches or the parish office.

Return them to the parish church or the parish office for inclusion in all Masses during November.