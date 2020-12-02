Gardai at the scene of crash at Loughmore cross
An accident occurred this morning on the N62
The accident happened on the Thurles - Templemore road
Gardai are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on the N62 between Templemore and Thurles.
The accident happened earlier this morning and has resulted in delays on the road with some diversions in place. Motorists are asked to avoid using this stretch of road ( close to the Loughmore turn-off) if possible.
Emergency services are currently at the scene and will be for some time to come.
