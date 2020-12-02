Templemore teachers take on 'mega marathon' for school fundraiser

A major fundraising drive is underway at St. Joseph's NS Templemore with staff, teachers and pupils lacing up their shoes to complete a mega marathon for the month of December.

Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions, the school had to put their usual Christmas fundraising events on hold and needed to come up with a novel way to raise money to continue to resource the school.

Principal Elaine Foley said: "We are a health promoting school and pupil wellbeing is central to all our activity. We have recently opened our new sports pitch at a cost of over €20,000 and now, more than ever, we need to continue to promote exercise & healthy living. For this reason, pupils and staff are delighted to launch this fundraiser. Staff have set their own targets for the run with distances from 5km right up to the marathon distance of 42km which will be taken on by three teachers, Carol Hassett, Aoife Percy and Niamh Ryan, on December 18."

A GoFundMe page has already raised over €3,700 towards the fundraiser.

"Our current focus is the provision of a sensory room for our pupils. Research shown that children need regular sensory input to help calm and organise their nervous system and a quiet space where all children, especially those with sensory needs, can go to regulate and relax has become an essential part of daily school life," added Ms Foley.

"We would really appreciate your support for our Mega Marathon."

The fundraiser will also see pupils complete a mini-marathon over the month culminating in them running their final kilometre on December 18. All activities will be carried out with strict Covid regulations in place.

The school will also be supporting their chosen charity, the Jack & Jill Children's Foundation, with a donation from all funds raised.

To support this fundraiser click here.