Templemore Christmas clergy collection currently underway

Christmas Clergy Collection: Christmas Clergy Collection is currently being taken up. Anyone who hasn’t already contributed can do so by dropping envelope into the parish office or into the post box by Our Lady’s altar at the front of the church. Anyone paying their clergy annually, please drop it into the parish office or into the post box in Sacred Heart Church. We are most grateful to all who continue to give to the weekly offertory and clergy collections. Cheques must be made payable to Templemore Parish as otherwise there is a difficulty in processing these cheques. For anyone wishing to donate to our parish on line this can be done through www.cashel-emly.ie. Click on Donate to your parish and select Templemore Clonmore & Killea.



Church news: In the days after Christmas Templemore Day Care Service will continue to provide meals to anyone who needs them. For further details contact 31244.

Christmas Mass Bouquets can be purchased at the Parish Office.



Templemore Parish Lotto: Draw December 7. First draw: 1, 14, 23, 24. Match 3 – Paddy Fennell. No jackpot winner. Second draw: 14 19 24 31. Match 3 winner – Eimear Walsh. There will be two draws next week to conclude lotto for 2020. Jackpot will be €9,350. Thanks to all who have supported our lotto during 2020. Heartfelt thanks to all our promoters for all their help and support with our Parish Lotto. As a consequence of Covid 19 the lotto for 2021 will be postponed for a couple of weeks in the interests of the health and safety of our promoters and supporters. Once it is safe to do so a promoter will call to you or alternatively you can drop your lotto money into the Parish Office.



Graveyard: Anyone who wishes to donate to the cost of works carried out in the Graveyard can leave a donation into the parish office or to a committee member.



St. Vincent De Paul: Envelopes for a donation can be picked up at the back of the church. Donations can be left into the parish office or in the letter box in the parish church to the right of Our Lady’s Altar.

COVID-19 Support Line for Older People: ALONE manage a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns. The support line is open seven days a week, 8am - 8pm, by calling 0818 222 024.