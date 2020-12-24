Blessing of the Crib in Templemore

The Legion of Mary continued with the tradition of erecting the Crib at the Town Hall Templemore for the 39th consecutive year.

Councillor Noel Coonan, Chairperson of Templemore-Thurles Municipal District, facilitated this year's arrangements by providing the necessary permission.

The blessing of the Crib was performed by Canon Conor Hayes P.P. while members of the Thomas McDonagh Pipe Band enriched the occasion by playing some seasonal hymns.

The President of Templemore Legion of Mary wishes to thank the volunteers who helped make this annual event possible.