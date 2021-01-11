The late Breda Maher, Templemore

The death took place on Monday December 28 of Breda Maher (nee Whelan), Knocka, Drom, Templemore, Co. Tipperary. The late Breda was formerly Breda Whelan, daughter of Matthew and Teresa Whelan, Tullacommon, Ballybrophy. She will be sadly missed by her husband Billy, (William), daughter Teresa, sons Denis and Matthew, daughter-in-law Aine, grandson James, brothers Patrick and Willie, sister Noreen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts – Lil Kelly, Sally Jennings, Fred Murphy, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and dearest and great friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines, a funeral Mass for Breda’s family was celebrated on Wednesday morning December 30 in St. Mary’s Church, Drom followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sincere sympathy is extended to the Maher and Whelan families from all the friends and neighbours who were unable to attend the funeral because of Covid -19 restrictions.