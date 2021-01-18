Profile Templemore Community Services

Templemore Community Services began its existence over 41 years ago.

Its motivation then, and now, is to meet the needs, social and otherwise, of those in our community. Of particular concern are people who are ageing, perhaps living alone and who feel the burden of loneliness and isolation.

This is one of the greatest afflictions of our modern age. As our county anthem, the song Slievenamon echoes “Alone all alone .... alone in a crowded hall.”

The arrival of Covid-19, this once in a century global pandemic, has naturally affected the operation of our service. No longer can our elderly clients eagerly anticipate the arrival of the Day Care minibus, bringing them to meet their friends and enjoy a meal and many other activities in the Day Care Centre.

The service has learned to change and adapt. Each day a delicious meal is cooked by experienced cooks, Sadie Eid and Clara Keegan. Our clients ring to book their meal, which is delivered by our team of excellent caring drivers, Pat and Peter, very ably assisted by the very caring Day Care supervisor, Julie Hamill. The arrival of these dedicated members of the community services team at our clients’ doors, provides a steady, caring anchor to people in a very uncertain world.

As well as delivering warm nourishing three course meals, the other needs of clients can be established, and shopping or medicines can also be collected and delivered. The value of meeting a kind, interested person on a regular basis can never be underestimated.

Orlaith and Aileen, our social worker/family support worker keep regular telephone contact with clients who have expressed an interest in this facility. In this way, issues or problems can be more easily identified, discussed and a solution found before they become a matter of worry or anxiety. Anne McNamara co-ordinates matters.

At Halloween a bag of H treats was delivered to clients reminding them how much they are missed and thought about while we are apart. These were delivered with a personalised handmade card, designed and printed by Winnie Grieswood and Mary Keane in the office.

We all need to be reminded of how much we are valued and how much others care about us. This remains the continued mission of Templemore Community Service.

Templemore Community Services are continually examining new ways to reach out to people and so improve the quality of their lives. Technology can assist us, and we invite any person with ideas or expertise in this area who can help us at this challenging time, to offer any suggestion. It will be very gladly received.

The old Irish proverb "Ar scáth a chéile a mhaireann na daoine" is never more true than in a global pandemic such as now.

The Board of Templemore Community Services is very grateful for all the goodwill, help and support it has received and continues to receive from so many volunteers, helpers, staff and donors over many years. Without this help none of our work would be possible. To everyone who has helped or continues to help in any way, we offer our very sincere thanks.

Ah, Kindness

What a simple way to tell

Another struggling soul

That there is love to be

Found in the world