Obituary: The late Billy Connors, Church Street, Templemore

The death occurred on October 31 last of Billy Connors, Church Street, Templemore.

Born on the thirteenth of July 1938 to Patrick and Nora (nee O’Reilly), Billy lived his entire life on the same street.

He was the eldest of four children which included his only brother Dan and his two sisters, Mary and Bridget.

The girls emigrated to Wales and Birmingham, both rearing families of their own.

His mother Nora died when Billy was just fourteen which had a big impact on his life. He always remarked on how different times were back then. They had their own garden at the back of the house where they also reared pigs and chickens.

After his school days Billy worked in Lancegaye and Triplex and was well known as a skilled craftsman. He could put his hand to anything when it came to repairs and he loved to be in his shed doing a favour for a neighbour or friend. He would sing away for hours to whatever was playing on his record player.

Billy married Angela Ingram in 1982 and had two children - Danny and Bridget – who were well looked after and never wanted for anything.

The great outdoors played a huge part in Billy’s life. He loved the shooting season while a days fishing also brought him great joy. He couldn’t wait to get home and put the trout on the pan and eat it with a few spuds.

The bog was another favourite haunt and Billy was regularly seen heading off in the early hours with the ham sandwiches and flask for company.

He also loved to hop on the train or bus and travel around. Billy had many friends in Templemore and Roscrea. His trusty bicycle transported him around town as he would drop in to see Paddy Carroll, Jimmy Doran and Gus Heery amongst others.

A very sociable character, Billy was always up for a chat and a pint and will certainly be missed on the street.

In recent times Billy’s two grandsons, Lorcan and Oisin, provided great joy for him and he would call to see and treat them every day.

Sadly a stroke resulted in a deterioration in Billy’s health and he passed away in the Regional hospital in Limerick on October 31.

Billy was pre-deceased by his parents and siblings and is survived by his wife Angela, son Danny, daughter Bridget and her partner Pat, and his beloved grand-children, Lorcan and Oisin.

Billy’s funeral mass took place in the Sacred Heart Church on November 3 and he was laid to rest in the old cemetery beside Patrick, Nora and Dan. May his gentle soul rest in peace.