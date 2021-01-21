Thank you from Templemore St. Vincent de Paul

We would like to sincerely thank all those who generously responded to our Annual Appeal. We were delighted to receive your envelopes and kind contributions.

We really appreciate the extra effort you made to return them as our collection could not take place. Without you we could not assist people in need of which there are many.

A big thank you also to Killea National School, Castleiney National School and the TY students of Our Lady's for their wonderful support and encouragement.

The work of SVP goes on all year round and has been combating poverty since 1844. There are 11,500 volunteers all over Ireland and help is given in a wide variety of ways.

We focus on a practical approach offering assistance and advice, and enabling people to help themselves. This often gets people through a crisis or a difficult period in their lives and is completely confidential.

A timely helping hand can banish worries and problems and allow people to regain independence and self sufficiency. If you have suffered a major loss of income in 2020 due to Covid and have pressing problems then perhaps SVP may be able to help. Phone 083 8000335 for enquiries.

We accept donations c/o Social Services, Bank St.at any time so if you've lost or forgotten the blue envelope ,there is no time limit on returning it to us.

Thanks again for your wonderful support. You make a difference to so many lives.