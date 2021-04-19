Templemore Tidy Towns - display of civic spirit

Members of Templemore Tidy Towns, Templemore Lions Club and many residents in their respective areas turned out in great numbers on Saturday morning for a clean-up on all the approach roads into the town as well as the town itself.

This was organised in tandem with An Taisce and their National Spring Clean campaign.

Bags and bags and bags of rubbish were collected and disposal of same was facilitated by County Council staff. Míle buíochas to everyone who got involved.

All those who participated were both amazed and angered at the level of littering along our roadsides. Littering is an offence and is defined under our legislation as "extending from casual pieces of paper or cigarette ends to anything large or small that is, or likely to become, unsightly". Dog fouling also comes under this legislation.

€150 on the spot fines are applicable for leaving litter in a public place to a maximum of €4,000 if convicted for a litter offence in the district court.

To report any littering or illegal dumping please contact Tipperary County Council at 0761 065000 or email customerservices @tipperarycoco.ie.

For every piece of litter that's thrown around somebody else has to pick it up - so please take your litter home and dispose of it properly.

Tidy Towns have recommenced their weekly commitment to tidying shrub beds etc. and the focus will be on the Town Park on Monday, April 19 at 7pm with Covid-19 restrictions being observed.

The Town Park has served as a wonderful amenity during the pandemic with plenty of visitors on a daily basis and we aim to keep it looking well and litter free. Dog owners please remember to keep your dog on a lead and clean up after dog fouling.

More volunteers are always welcome so feel free to come along and lend a hand.

Ní neart go cur le chéile.