Templemore Athletic Club is set for action

After a long wait, we in Templemore Athletic Club are ready for action as we open up this week after Covid 19 lockdown.

We request all members to attend and register for membership at any training session on Monday or Wednesday nights this week or next week, between 6.45pm and 8pm on the Athletic Track, Town Park, Templemore.

All throwers should attend on Tuesday and Thursday between 5.30pm and 7.00pm at the same venue.

‘Throws Cage’

It is with much anticipation and excitement that we announce the construction of our ‘Throws Cage’ just outside the 100m start line at the Athletic Track. It is being built at a cost of €47,000 and the steel perimeter has been put in place. We are behind time due to construction being delayed due to Covid Restrictions.

Smartlotto.ie

Templemore A.C. will hold its first ever Smart Lotto draw on Tuesday next, 4th May. We delayed the start of the Lotto until then due to the number of late subscribers on Sunday last.

All you have to do is go to smartlotto.ie and enter TEMPLEMORE, then you register; play and pay with Visa or Mastercard for as little as €5. We need to fundraise as we try to get going again after such a difficult period. So, we appeal to all our Members, friends and supporters to rally around us in our time of need. We wish to thank those of you who have already rallied to the cause in big numbers to assist Templemore Athletic Club.

Please select your four numbers between 1 and 40 and lets all play in the cause of Templemore A.C.

Queries to Ray Nesbitt at 087 2440864 or to Martin Leyden on 087 2096356.

Thanks to all for their ongoing support of Templemore Athletic Club.