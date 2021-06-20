Templemore man Francis launches 'Alpha and Omega' book of poetry

Templemore native Francis O'Toole - a former priest in the Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly - has just launched a new book of poetry entitled 'Alpha and Omega' which is available in local bookshops including Bookworm in Thurles.



Now living in Slane, County Meath, Francis works as a teacher and guidance counsellor in a large secondary school and his studies in both philosophy and theology have allowed him to explore the meaning of life in his poems. Through his love of life, nature and people, he has embarked on a new journey of writing.



'Alpha and Omega' is his first collection of poems but he has has previously written 'Walking on Air' (2017)- how to face challenges with resilience, and adversity with strength, and 'Mindfulness Unlocked' (2020) - how to unlock your mind to a new and powerful way of life.



There are 75 poems in the book including a unique one on the Devils' Bit. The poems are divided into three sections - Alpha and Omega, Chains of a mood, and Hibernia and no poem is more than a page long. Francis explores a large variety of themes in his poetry and tackles some very difficult issues as well as enjoying light hearted and easy going poetry as well.

It is a very easy, accessible, plain language book of poetry which is well worth picking up.



Francis O'Toole

You'd never know - it might just inspire you to put pen to paper also.



Famous jockey Barry Geraghty described the book as being 'a lovely mix of all of life's trials and tribulations, offering great hope in these uncertain times, an assurance that better days are ahead.”

Hope indeed.