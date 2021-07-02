St Colmcilles Templemore invites job applications for secretary

St Colmcilles - job application
The Board of Management of St. Colmcille’s Primary School invites applications for the position of secretary for the academic year 2021 – 2022, consisting of 20 hours per week covering the school calendar year.
The position is subject to a four-month probationary period and satisfactory Garda Vetting.
The ideal candidate should have:
Secretarial experience.
Excellent communication, interpersonal and organisational skills.
Competency in maintaining financial accounts, including wages, budgets, procurement and monthly financial reports.
Excellent Word Processing, Excel and I.T skills.
Experience in using online data platforms.
Ability to compose letters with accuracy and fluency.
Experience in working in a child centered environment.
Applications with C.V should be forwarded to:
Chairperson B.o.M, St. Colmcille’s Primary School, Church Avenue, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, E41 CR60. By July 9th 2021.
More News
Joseph O’Dwyer, North Tipperary IFA livestock committee, erected the farmer billboard on the farm of James Finn, Racecourse Road, Thurles, highlighting the farmer-led campaign, Sustaining Ireland Sho
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.