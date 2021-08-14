Need for HSE to find a replacement Doctor for Templemore

Tipperary T.D.'s Michael Lowry and Martin Browne have called on the HSE to find a doctor to replace Dr. Joe Hennessy who has retired.



Sinn Féin TD, Mr. Browne stated that he has written to the HSE and the Minister for Health expressing his concern over the news that Dr Hennessy’s GP practice is set to close leaving only one GP in the town.



Mr. Browne said; “A number of people have contacted my office concerned with the planned closure of a busy GP’s practice. People are concerned that the other practice in the town will not be able to take on a sudden influx of patients that this will create”. “I have written to both the HSE and the Minister to ask that everything possible be done to ensure an adequate GP service for the people of Templemore and the surrounding areas, there is already a lack of GP services as many people who moved to the area in the past few years have had difficulty finding a local GP. This is a situation that will only be made worse by the closure of a busy GP’s practice”.



Breandán Ó Conchúir local Sinn Féin representative said: “The news of the closure of Dr. Hennessey’s practice is another blow to the town and in particular main street which already has too many vacant premises. We are thankful that Deputy Browne has raised this issue with the HSE and the Minister and hope that a replacement GP is found”.

“While it is great to see some new businesses opening in Templemore recently, the loss of a GP and the impending closure of our Bank of Ireland branch will be felt by the entire community. Templemore is a great town but the loss of services is a serious threat to the town;s future, we need the necessary services in our community to ensure it remains an attractive place to live and work”.



Independent T.D., Mr. Lowry says that there is an increasing need for the HSE to find a Doctor to replace Dr. Hennessy in Templemore. Although, he stated, there is a second GP practice in the town, the retirement of Dr. Hennessy has left a void in the level of access to GP services and the HSE needs to act quickly to ensure that this void is filled, says Deputy Lowry.

“Templemore has a population of approximately 2000 including the immediate hinterland. People from nearby villages and townlands have been receiving their medical care in Templemore for many years”.



“Dr. Hennessy made his intentions known to the HSE earlier this year and began to wind down his services at the end of June. At present the practice is being served by two locum Doctors, but as yet the HSE has not identified a GP to take over the thriving practice on a full-time basis”.



‘Local people are growing concerned about the future of the practice. It is currently operating as normal, but if it were to close, there are justifiable fears that it would become less attractive to a new General Practitioner’ says Deputy Lowry.

‘The HSE needs to make the future of this busy GP practice a priority’ says Deputy Lowry, adding that he has been in contact with the HSE and the Department of Health on the importance of this issue. Deputy Lowry also extended his best wishes to Dr. Hennessy on his retirement.