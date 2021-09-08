The many history books of Templemore town & environs

Local history has now, more than ever before, become such a popular topic to so many people.



With the rapid evolution of technology over the last twenty years or so years many, many sources of content, previously inaccessible to the majority, are now available at the touch of a button.



But it can be very frustrating having modern technology at your fingertips if you don’t know how or where to search. Endless hours on the computer with little or no results can see most people exhausted after a short period of time.



But despair not as, believe it or not, the majority of the information required for the part-time historian is generally available at your local library. A general outline of a particular, local story is satisfactory for most, and you will find that your local historians, more often than not, will have covered this in book form.



So, in our own parish of Templemore, Clonmore and Killea you will find lots of interesting books, pamphlets, magazines, newsletters etc; detailing the various events dating all the way back to the 5th century.



Some people might ask why one would need to go back that far in our history but it is important to get an understanding of what went before - if you bought a book today you wouldn’t start on chapter ten or twelve.



The most comprehensive history of the town of Templemore was written by Paul Walsh in 1991. Great credit is due to Paul for this publication as those previously mentioned sources were not electronically available to him thirty years ago. This book gives a great account of events in the locality spanning fifteen centuries and a copy should adorn your sitting room shelf.

The Old Church and Graveyard is another excellent production by Willie Hayes and details the history of the grounds adjoining the pitch and putt club.



The annual review book committee have being doing trojan work since their first production in 2013. These are filled with nuggets of information pertaining to the parish and will answer many of your questions.



Templemore Town Council (1860-2010) is another book full of information while Templemore – Through the Lens of time gives a magnificent pictorial account of the town.



Clonmore – Through the Ages - is another photo-filled gem. There are several sporting productions going into great detail of the achievements of our fellow parishioners.

Many other publications covering the likes of the Carden family, the schools along with books from natives such as Joe Barry, Carmen Cullen and many others sit on the shelves of Templemore Library.



Those mentioned here are just the tip of the iceberg so if you’re not too fond of modern technology and would like to find out just a little bit more about your local area, head on down to the library and grab a book. You never know what you might find.