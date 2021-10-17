Sad day as Bank of Ireland closes its doors in Templemore for the final time

Friday last, October 8, marked another significant day in the life of Templemore’s famous old square.

For the last time Bank of Ireland closed its doors to the people of the town and the surrounding hinterland.

It is another blow as Allied Irish Bank previously closed its doors in April 2013 leaving the town without a bank for the first time in almost a century and a half.

It will certainly be a loss to the older generation where modern technology is generally a step too far.

All is not lost however as the Post Office will cater for the majority of the services that were available at the Bank. It still represents a seismic shift for many people who have used the services of banks for their entire adult life.



But, modern technology appears in no mood to hang around and it is now a matter of making the necessary adjustments to deal with the absence of the local bank.



The building itself has an interesting history. As the new town of Templemore began to take shape in the early nineteenth century many new buildings sprung up around what is now one of Ireland’s most recognisable town squares. The Northern side of the square is predominantly a three-storey Georgian terraced row with slate roofs, which was a building stipulation at the time.



The Southern side of the square is more populated with two-storey houses which indicates that it is possibly older.



We know from deeds that there was a house on the site of the bank as early as 1804. The deed goes on to tell us that this house was replaced in 1844 when Minchin Rudd built two slated houses which became 129 &130 Main Street.



This throws up an interesting question. The deed shows that Large Whitly leased the house from Daniel Guider in 1804. But how old was the house?? Did Rudd demolish a forty year old house ?

This seems unlikely as the neighbouring houses, built during the same era, still stand today.

Without having any proof it is possible that there may have been some buildings in that general area prior to Carden building his new town.



Griffiths Valuation of 1853 shows that Rudd had leased number 129 to the RIC who operated the local Police Barracks from here. Following Rudd’s death the property was purchased by John Connolly (The Mills). He continued to lease the building to the RIC before the National Bank became tenants in 1879.

The two houses remained in the Connolly family until 1920 when they sold the property to the Bank for €450. And in 1936 the Bank acquired the garden at the back, again from the Connolly family, for €125.



So, as the building goes under the hammer once again who knows what the future holds for the premises that did its banking business on the Main Street of Templemore for 142 years.