Tipperary Youth Council hosts mental health event in Templemore

Tipperary Youth Council (Comhairle na nog) held a mental health awareness event to mark World mental health day in Templemore Town Park on Sunday last.



Blessed with beautiful Autumnal sunshine the group promoted the five ways to mental wellbeing - Connect, Be Active, Be Aware, Keep Learning, Give. Cloughjordan Community Circus provided lots of fun on the day and with the Park very busy due to the fine weather scores of young people and their parents took part in the various events.

Being grateful for what we have provides us with a feeling of positivity and to that end, the group had a Gratitude Tree exercise where young and older were asked to write what they were grateful for and place it on the tree.

The Thurles sub-group ran this day on behalf of the youth council as mental health awareness is a permanent action for the youth council and is voted on annually as a top concern for youth in Tipperary.

The day was also part of North Tipperary Mental health week activities that the youth council has been involved with for the past number of years. While not ignoring mental illness the group want to highlight how we can keep ourselves well with good habits and wellbeing activities.

Thanks on the day to all the helpers from Youth Work Tipperary and to Dani and Lucie for all their help.